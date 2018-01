Jan 29 (Reuters) - Inox Leisure Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 50 PERCENT STAKE IN SWANSTON MULTIPLEX CINEMAS PRIVATE LIMITED (SMCPL)

* SAYS ON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, SWANSTON MULTIPLEX CINEMAS TO BECOME UNIT OF CO

* PROPOSED TO MERGE SMCPL WITH CO