March 11 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* IN JAN AND FEB, INDIGO EXPERIENCED MODEST IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* OVER PAST FEW DAYS HOWEVER, WEEK-ON-WEEK, HAVE SEEN 15-20% DECLINE IN OUR DAILY BOOKINGS

* EXPECT QTRLY EARNINGS TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED BECAUSE OF 15-20% DECLINE IN DAILY BOOKINGS OVER PAST FEW DAYS

* "RUPEE HAS ALSO DEPRECIATED SHARPLY WHICH WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR DOLLAR DENOMINATED LIABILITIES"