Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS RISING PRICES OF GLOBAL CRUDE OIL IS A MATTER OF CONCERN

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DISINVESTMENT TARGET OF 800 BILLION RUPEES FOR 2018/19 IS “FAIRLY ACHIEVABLE”

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WANT TO STRENGTHEN STATE-RUN BANKS BEFORE CONSOLIDATING