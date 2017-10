Oct 16 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.46 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.15 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 5.14 billion rupees

* Says AUM of wealth management business stood at 272.89 billion rupees as of 30th Sept Source text - bit.ly/2ylXXPT Further company coverage: