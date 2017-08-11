BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's JSW Energy

* Exec says electric car project capex will be over 3 years

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

* Exec says evaluating Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan for manufacturing site

* Exec says will be launching the electric car under JSW brand

* Exec says in discussion with some partners for technology

* Exec says we will also set up battery manufacturing facility

* Exec says in phase 2 we will also set up lithium-ion facility

* Exec says we envisage 1.5-1.7 times debt-equity ratio for the project

* Exec says the facility capacity could be minimum of 100,000 cars annually Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)