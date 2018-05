BRIEF-India's JSW Energy Posts March Qtr Consol Loss

May 3 (Reuters) - JSW Energy Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 4.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 237.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 17.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 18.62 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS CO’S UNDER IMPLEMENTATION SOLAR PROJECTS OF 17 MW ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY SEPT 2018

* SAYS CO PROPOSES TO SET UP FACILITY FOR MANUFACTURE OF SOLAR PV PANELS WITH CAPACITY OF 1,000 MW IN FY 2019

* HAS TAKEN PROVISIONS IN STANDALONE BUSINESS RELATED TO INVESTMENTS IN TOSHIBA JSW JV AND ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS WORTH 2.41 BILLION RUPEES

* PROPOSED CAPEX INCREASED TO ABOUT 65 BILLION RUPEES OVER 3-4 YRS IN EV AND ASSOCIATED BUSINESS OF STORAGE BATTERY, CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

* SAYS DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE TO PROGRESS FOR PARTNERSHIPS W.R.T TO EV PLATFORM, STORAGE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

* JSWEL EVALUATING ALL OPTIONS INCLUDING LEGAL RECOURSE UNDER BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS TO RECOVER DUES FROM JAIPRAKASH POWER VENTURES

* HIGHER COAL PRICES, CONSTRAINED AVAILABILITY OF COAL, ESPECIALLY FOR PRIVATE SECTOR POWER PLANTS, CONTINUE TO REMAIN KEY CONCERNS