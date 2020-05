BRIEF-India's JSW Steel March Qtr Consol Net Profit Falls

May 22 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 2.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 15.23 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 178.87 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 223.68 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* JSW STEEL LTD - DURING QUARTER, HAS MADE IMPAIRMENT PROVISION OF 13.09 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CRUDE STEEL PRODUCTION AT 3.97 MILLION TONNES, DOWN 5% YOY

* JSW STEEL - RECOGNISED 8.52 BILLION RUPEES PROVISIONS IN QUARTER BASED ON UNCERTAINTY IN RESTARTING IRON ORE MINE OPERATIONS AT CHILE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* JSW STEEL LTD - DUE TO COVID-19, EXPANSION OF CRUDE STEEL CAPACITY AT DOLVI LIS LIKELY TO GET DELAYED INTO SECOND HALF OF FY2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: