July 1 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S TOTAL FUEL CONSUMPTION IN JUNE AT 11.8 MILLION T, ABOUT 88% OF JUNE 2019 LEVELS- GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

* INDIAN STATE REFINERS' CRUDE PROCESSING CROSSED 85% OF CAPACITY AS ON DATE VERSUS 55% IN BEGINNING OF APRIL- STATEMENT