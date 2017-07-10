FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 10, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 pct

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:

* India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 198,399 vehicles - industry body

* India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 percent versus year ago - industry body

* India's June domestic passenger car sales 136,895 vehicles, down 11.24 percent versus year ago - industry body

* India's June commercial vehicle sales 56,890 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body

* India's June two-wheeler sales 1,527,049 vehicles, up 4 percent versus year ago -industry body

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.