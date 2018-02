Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s K M Sugar Mills Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PAT 60.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 171.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 712.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED TO MAKE INVESTMENT OF UP TO 40 MILLION RUPEES‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2G9TqjX Further company coverage: