March 29 (Reuters) - Karnataka Bank Ltd:

* REPORTED FRAUD WORTH 864.7 MILLION RUPEES TO RBI

* FRAUD RELATED TO FACILITIES EXTENDED TO GITANJALI GEMS ON ACCOUNT OF NON-REALISATION OF EXPORTS BILLS, DIVERSION OF FUNDS

* DOES NOT HAVE ANY LOU EXPOSURE TO GITANJALI GEMS