March 15 (Reuters) - KDDL Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPROVED FURTHER INVESTMENT UP TO 150 MILLION RUPEES VIA PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 1.1 MILLION SHARES IN UNIT ETHOS LTD

* APPROVED CONVERSION OF ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS ISSUED TO PROMOTERS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES