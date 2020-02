Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kiri Industries Ltd:

* INDIA’S KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD - UPDATES ON COURT CASE IN SINGAPORE FILED BY SENDA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED

* KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD -COURT OF APPEAL DISMISSED SENDA’S APPEAL FOR MINORITY DISCOUNT ON PURCHASE OF KIRI’S STAKE IN DYSTAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: