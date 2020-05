BRIEF-India's Kotak Mahindra Bank March-Qtr Net Profit Slips

May 13 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 12.67 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 14.08 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 15.57 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 68.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 63.91 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.71% VERSUS 0.89% PREV QUARTER

* APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF UDAY KOTAK, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

* NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM) FOR Q4FY20 AT 4.72%

* APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIPAK GUPTA, JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR

* MADE COVID-19-RELATED GENERAL PROVISION OF 7.14 BILLION RUPEES AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL

* APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF PRAKASH APTE, PART-TIME CHAIRMAN

* COVID-19 PROVISIONING AT ABOUT 10% AT ACCOUNT LEVEL

* MARCH QUARTER SLIPPAGES 4.91 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.07 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* AROUND 26% OF BORROWERS BY VALUE AT ACCOUNT LEVEL AVAILED MORATORIUM UPTO APR 30

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 10.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.71 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2YZzgpq Further company coverage: