Feb 10 (Reuters) - Lasa Supergenerics Ltd:

* DEC-QUARTER PAT 25.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 52.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC-QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 392.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 538.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO