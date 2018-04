April 23 (Reuters) - LIC Housing Finance Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 5.39 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 5.29 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 39.01 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 36.43 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 6.80 RUPEES PER SHARE