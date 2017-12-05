FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Life Insurance Corp chairman: more than doubled equity investments vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
Business
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
Technology
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
China's coffee culture brews strong competition
China
China's coffee culture brews strong competition
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-India's Life Insurance Corp chairman: more than doubled equity investments vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* India’s life Insurance Corp Chairman V. K. Sharma says:

* Profit on sale of equities as of Sept end was 123.74 billion rupees, up 16.26 percent on year

* Income from debt market investments will come down to some extent

* Debt portfolio investment growing in double digits

* Expects to meet profit target from equity market investments this financial year

* Bought 1.61 trln rupees of government bonds and state development loans during april-sept

* Invested 392.24 billion rupees in equities in April-Sept versus 179.74 billion rupees year ago

* On buying bank recap bonds: will support banks whenever needed

* Will buy 100-200 billion rupees of government bonds during Dec to March

* Will book profit in equities, wont buy much rest of this year

* On Infosys: more optimistic at this stage as things have settled down

* Gross NPA stands at 192 billion rupees as of end-Sept (Reporting By Suvashree Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.