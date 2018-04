April 26 (Reuters) - Lodha Developers Limited:

* LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

* IPO INCLUDES FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH 37.50 BILLION RUPEES, OFS OF UP TO 18 MILLION SHARES

* IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL,CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL,MORGAN STANLEY INDIA Source text - mgstn.ly/2r13FRS