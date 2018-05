BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-Qtr Consol Profit Up About 28 Pct

May 3 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 4.06 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 27.48 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL NET PROFIT IN MARCH QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 3.16 BILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 21.63 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UP 68 PERCENT TO 659.32 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 2.34 PERCENT VERSUS 2.87 PERCENT LAST QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 4.80 PERCENT VERSUS 5.49 PERCENT LAST QUARTER