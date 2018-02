Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.22 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.33 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 4.21 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 39 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 44.05 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR