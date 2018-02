Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Machino Plastics Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 9.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 17 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 745.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 768.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED SETTING UP OF A TOOL ROOM FACILITY AT ESTIMATED PROJECT COST OF 172 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2stiuQS Further company coverage: