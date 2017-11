Nov 22 (Reuters) - Magicbricks:

Source text - In an industry-first move, Magicbricks, India’s No.1 property site, today announced its strategic partnership with India’s leading housing finance body PNB Housing Finance Limited to e-auction its re-possessed properties on Magicbricks’ online auction platform. The first e-auction comprising 45 properties will be held on Nov 27, 2017.

