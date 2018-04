April 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 5.13 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 24.97 BILLION RUPEES

* MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES - CONSOL NET PROFIT IN MARCH QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 2.86 BILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 21.23 BILLION RUPEES

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2vI2XhZ Further company coverage: