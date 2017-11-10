FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept-qtr profit up about 25 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 10, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept-qtr profit up about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol PAT 14.11 billion rupees -TV

* Sept quarter consol revenue 120.18 billion rupees -TV

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 11.31 billion rupees

* Sept quarter standalone PAT 13.32 billion rupees versus profit of 10.67 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter standalone revenue from operations 121.82 billion rupees versus 114.46 billion rupees last year

* The consol profit and revenue snaps were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2zw2kWJ Further company coverage:

