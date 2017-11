Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd:

* MAHINDRA CIE AUTOMOTIVE LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CO ON ACQUISITION HUNT IN KOREA TO GAIN ACCESS TO HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS BUSINESS​

* NO NEGOTIATIONS OR AGREEMENTS IN RELATION TO THE MATTERS AS SUGGESTED IN THE NEWS ITEM Source text - bit.ly/2ic55s3