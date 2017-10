Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit after tax 140 million rupees versus profit of 345.8 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 1 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees last year

* Says awaiting approvals for 6 of new residential projects‍​‍​

* Quarter impacted by discontinuity on marketing efforts due to lead time in RERA registrations; impact of GST transition‍​