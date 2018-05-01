BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra April Total Sales Up 22 Pct

May 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* APRIL TOTAL SALES OF 48,097 UNITS VERSUS 39,417 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 21,927 UNITS VERSUS 19,391 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS APRIL DOMESTIC SALES OF 45,217 UNITS VERSUS 37,889 UNITS LAST YEAR

* APRIL EXPORTS OF 2,880 UNITS VERSUS 1,528 UNITS LAST YEAR

* APRIL TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 30,925 UNITS VERSUS 26,151 UNITS LAST YEAR

* APRIL TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 30,925 UNITS VERSUS 26,151 UNITS LAST YEAR

* APRIL DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 29,884 UNITS VERSUS 25,208 UNITS LAST YEAR