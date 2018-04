BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra March Total Auto Sales Up 10 Pct

April 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* MARCH TOTAL SALES OF 62,077 UNITS VERSUS 56,202 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 26,555 UNITS VERSUS 25,523 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH DOMESTIC SALES OF 58,653 UNITS VERSUS 53,493 UNITS LAST YEAR

* MARCH EXPORTS OF 3,424 UNITS VERSUS 2,709 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 26,958 UNITS VERSUS 17,973 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS MARCH TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 28,277 UNITS VERSUS 19,337 UNITS LAST YEAR