* NOV TOTAL SALES OF 38,570 UNITS VERSUS 32,564 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 16,030 UNITS VERSUS 13,198 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV DOMESTIC SALES OF 36,039 UNITS VERSUS 29,869 UNITS LAST YEAR

* NOV EXPORTS OF 2531 UNITS VERSUS 2,695 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV DOMESTIC TRACTOR SALES OF 21,046 UNITS VERSUS 15,918 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV TOTAL TRACTOR SALES OF 22,754 UNITS, UP 32 PERCENT