June 29 (Reuters) - Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd :

* MARCH-QUARTER NET PAT 50.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 60.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 880.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 480.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: