March 23 (Reuters) - Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd :

* GEARING UP PRODUCTION OF ANTI-MALARIA, ANTI-RETROVIRALS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULPHATE & CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE APIS

* GEARING UP PRODUCTION OF HCQS, CQP APIS TO MEET DEMAND IN CASE APIS APPROVED FOR TREATING COVID-19 PATIENTS