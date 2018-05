BRIEF-India's Marico March Qtr Consol Profit Up About 7 Pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 1.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.71 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.80 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.22 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARICO - DURING QUARTER AND YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, CO MADE PROVISION OF INR 1.04 BILLION TOWARDS IMPAIRMENT OF INVESTMENT MADE IN MARICO CONSUMER CARE