March 28 (Reuters) - India’s Maruti Suzuki:

* MOBILIZES PRODUCTION OF VENTILATORS, MASKS AND PPE TO SUPPORT INDIA’S PREPARATION AGAINST COVID-19- STATEMENT

* MARUTI SUZUKI TO WORK WITH AGVA HEALTHCARE TO SCALE UP VENTILATORS'S PRODUCTION, AIMS TO PRODUCE 10,000 UNITS/ MONTH- STATEMENT