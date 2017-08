July 19 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 146.6 million rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 1.88 billion rupees

* Says reorganised its business along service lines

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was INR 23.4 million as per IND-AS; consol total revenue was INR 1.33 billion

* Says co's 12-month order backlog was 3.45 billion rupees as on June 30