April 18 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 193.8 MNL RUPEES VERSUS 106.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.24 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.79 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS 12-MONTH ORDER BACKLOG GREW BY 20 PERCENT Q-O-Q TO 5.25 BILLION RUPEES