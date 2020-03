March 6 (Reuters) - Meghmani Organics Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

* DOES NOT ENVISAGE ANY MAJOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS BUSINESS

* HAS ADEQUATE LEVELS OF INVENTORY FOR Q4 OF FY 2020

* HAVE STARTED EXPERIENCING LITTLE EASE IN SUPPLIES FROM CHINA

* IF NORMALCY IN CHINA DELAYED, BUSINESS COULD MARGINALLY GET IMPACTED

* CO FAIRLY COMFORTABLE TO MEET BUSINESS TARGETS FOR FY20 TOP LINE