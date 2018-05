May 3 (Reuters) - Menon Bearings Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PAT 51.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 57.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 387 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 317.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.25 RUPEES PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/2rgmmSb