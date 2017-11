Nov 28 (Reuters) - Minda Corporation Ltd:

* MINDA CORP LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID MAHARASHTRA BASED CO MINDA SAI LTD DEPOSITED LARGE SUMS OF CASH IN BANK ACCOUNT POST DEMONETIZATION‍​

* UNIT MINDA SAI LTD HAS NO LINKAGE WITH THE MENTIONED CO IN THE NEWS ITEM ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2Adt1SR Further company coverage: