BRIEF-India's Mindtree March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Rises

April 24 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 2.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.98 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 1.98 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 20.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 18.39 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* LOOKING AHEAD TO FISCAL 2021, “ANTICIPATE SOFTNESS IN DEMAND DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED COVID-19 PANDEMIC”

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE