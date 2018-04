April 18 (Reuters) - MindTree Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 1.82 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 972 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.18 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 1.45 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS 338 ACTIVE CLIENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE