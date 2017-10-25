BRIEF-India's Mindtree Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 32 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 948 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 13.32 billion rupees versus 12.95 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 974.2 million rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share ‍​

* Says 327 active clients as of September 30, 2017‍​‍​

* Says trailing 12 months attrition is 13 percent as of quarter end