Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Modern Steel Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 101.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 55.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 965 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 858.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MODERN STEEL -GOT NOTICE FROM PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK UNDER SECURITIZATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT SECURITY INTEREST