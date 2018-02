Feb 14 (Reuters) - Monarch Networth Capital Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 42.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 19 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 217.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 131.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS RE-APPOINTED VAIBHAV SHAH AS MD

* SAYS APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN NETWORTH INSURANCE BROKING, NETWORTH SOFTECH AMONG OTHERS