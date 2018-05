May 3 (Reuters) - MRF Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.87 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 54 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 38.65 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 37.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF NCDS WORTt UP TO 5 BILLION RUPEES VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS

* "ESCALATION IN THE COST OF CRUDE BASED INPUTS REMAINS A CONCERN AND WILL ADD PRESSURE TO THE BOTTOM-LINE"