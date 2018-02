Feb 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 4.64 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 15.54 BILLION RUPEES

* NET PROFIT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 2.91 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 13.41 BILLION RUPEES

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE