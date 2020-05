May 22 (Reuters) - Neuland Laboratories Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL LOSS 93 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 66.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.92 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.73 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RE-APPOINTS DAVULURI SAHARSH RAO AS WHOLE-TIME DIRECTOR DESIGNATED AS JOINT MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: