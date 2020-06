June 16 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 3.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 14.54 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 31.87 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 36.43 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* PRICES EXPECTED TO BE SUBDUED DURING H1

* DEMAND POSITION OF IRON ORE IN FY20-21 TO BE LOWER VERSUS FY19-20 ESPECIALLY IN Q1 AND Q2

* THINGS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN Q3 AND Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: