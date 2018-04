April 11 (Reuters) - National Stock Exchange:

* EXAMINING ANNOUNCEMENT BY SGX ON APRIL 11 ON LAUNCH OF NEW SGX DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS ON INDIAN SECURITIES

* HAVE ASKED FOR MORE DETAILS FROM SGX ON PRODUCT STRUCTURE

* WILL ALSO HAVE DISCUSSION WITH OTHER EXCHANGES , REGULATOR; TO THEN DETERMINE COURSE OF ACTION

* TO ASSES WHETHER PRODUCTS SAID BY SGX ARE COMPLIANT WITH ANNOUNCEMENT FROM EXCHANGES ON FEB 9 AND LEGALLY PERMISSIBLE Source text - bit.ly/2JD3xjK