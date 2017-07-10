BRIEF-India's NSE says trading stopped in cash and F&O segment due to technical reasons in cash market

July 10 (Reuters) - National Stock Exchange :

* Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both cash and f&o segment of India's national stock exchange - NSE statement

