April 11 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS WILL DISCUSS WITH SGX ON ITS PLANS TO LAUNCH DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS ON INDIAN SECURITIES

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS ASSESSING IF PRODUCTS ANNOUNCED BY SGX ARE LEGALLY PERMISSIBLE

* INDIA’S NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS TO ALSO DISCUSS WITH OTHER EXCHANGES, REGULATOR AFTER REVIEW AND DETERMINE COURSE OF ACTION